NSU joins Turn the Town Teal for Ovarian Cancer Awareness

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University has joined the City of Natchitoches in “Turn the Town Teal”, a national campaign to promote awareness of ovarian cancer, its subtle symptoms and risk factors. During September, National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, volunteers call attention to the disease by tying teal ribbons in visible locations around towns, neighborhoods, businesses and places of worship.

As part of the initiative, NSU lit its three columns teal Monday, Sept. 14 when the Natchitoches City Council issued a proclamation declaring September Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Ribbons have been placed on NSU’s main gate on University Parkway and on the Church Street Bridge downtown.

Turn Teal Natchitoches is spearheaded by Leah Coleman Lentz in memory of her mother, Sue Gregory Coleman, who lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2012. Lentz, a counselor at Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts, has for the last several years organized events to help raise awareness of ovarian cancer and its impact on the community.

For more information on Turn Teal Natchitoches, visit the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/turntealnatchitoches or email Lentz at llentz@nsula.edu.

