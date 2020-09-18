NSU launching Cowboy Collection of hurricane relief supplies for McNeese community

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Students at Northwestern State University are launching the Cowboy Collection, a supply drive to help the McNeese State University community, a sister school in the University of Louisiana System, and those who lost their homes and possessions in Hurricane Laura.

“The McNeese State campus was severely damaged, and many faculty, staff and students lost everything. Over the past few weeks, NSU student groups, athletics teams and individuals stepped up in big ways to help the McNeese community, but we can do more,” said Reatha Cox, director of Student Affairs. “We have been in communication with McNeese officials on how the NSU family can support McNeese. Now that they have had a few weeks to try and put order to chaos, it’s time for us to step up and help our neighbors.”

Working with McNeese officials to determine items most needed, NSU is seeking the following donations:

Paperware – plates, paper towels, toilet paper

Cleaning supplies

Plastic totes and plastic storage containers to carry and sort supplies in

Toiletry items

Packaged undergarments/boxer shorts/socks

Clothesline and clothespins

Donations will be collected Monday, September 21 through the end of the month. All supplies will be delivered to Lake Charles Thursday, October 1.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Student Services Center (drive-through service provided)

University Columns Clubhouse

University Place 1 Clubhouse

Athletic Fieldhouse Academic Center

Student volunteers are also happy to pick up donations on campus. To schedule a pick-up, email sduet174121@nsula.edu.

“Every donation counts,” Cox said. “Share with your family, friends, co-workers, team members and others and help us make a difference in Lake Charles.”

