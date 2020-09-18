Advertisement

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.
A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a report released Thursday by the non-profit organization Trust For America’s Health, the obesity rate in the United States has hit a new record.

The report states the U.S. adult obesity rate passed the 40% mark for the first time, standing at 42.2%.

The report found the rate of childhood obesity is also on the rise. The latest data shows 19.3% of those from 2 years old to 19 years old are obese.

Obesity comes with serious health consequences including an increased risk of COVID-19 complications.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 2 hours ago

Education

Local principal named Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Alexandria Middle Magnet School Principal, Dennis Stewart has been named Louisiana’s Middle School Principal of the Year.

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.

Latest News

News

Middle School Principal of the Year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A principal in Rapides Parish has been named Louisiana's Middle School Principal of the Year.

National Politics

At town hall, Biden blasts Trump’s ‘criminal’ virus response

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and BILL BARROW
For the first time since winning the nomination, Biden was to face live, unscripted questions from voters, with the coronavirus pandemic responsible for the unusual format of the CNN event: a drive-in of 35 cars parked outside PNC Field.

National

Gulf Coast braces for 2nd round of flooding in Sally’s wake

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast began cleaning up Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Sally, even as the region braced for a delayed, second round of flooding in the coming days from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains.

National

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gray Television’s primetime election special, “Full Court Press: Election Countdown” hosted by Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren, includes interviews with President Donald Trump and former Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

National

Trump insists ‘Democrats have no clue when it comes to law and order’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Trump insists ‘Democrats have no clue when it comes to law and order’

National

Trump defends COVID-19 response: ‘What I said was exactly perfect’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Trump defends COVID-19 response: ‘What I said was exactly perfect’