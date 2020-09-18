Rapides Parish Police Jury provides update on Laura recovery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Police Jury took the first steps to clean up debris after Hurricane Laura.

Jurors heard from the Thomas David, parish engineer, about six companies that are bidding for the contract to pick up debris. The jury’s process involves discussing companies' price, with the lowest preferred, firm qualifications, experience, location, and more.

Right now, FEMA is paying for 75 percent of the cost. There’s an estimated 200,000 cubic yards of debris across North and South Rapides.

“This is the worst damage that Rapides Parish has seen, so far that I’ve been in office,” Craig Smith, Rapides Parish Police Jury President said. Smith asks that residents, “Be patient with us we’re in a process of getting this contract done. We ask you to put all your debris curbside.”

He said that the police jury is working to secure a company to begin the pickup process.

“It’s not going to happen a week from now," Smith explained. “We see it 30 to 60 days before we get to the end of this. So just pile it up curbside. We will be coming to get it, and it needs to be wood, trees, limbs that kind, not construction debris.”

Smith is hoping that FEMA will eventually pay for 90 percent of the cost. He explained Louisiana has to meet certain thresholds before it can be changed. The Rapides Parish Police Jury will decide what company will do the work on Monday, Sept. 21, at noon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.