Residents being evacuated due to ruptured gas line near 668 Philadelphia Road

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says that residents around 668 Philadelphia Road are being evacuated after a vehicular accident caused a gas line rupture.

RPSO says around 5:15 pm, an 18 wheeler left the roadway, crashed, and ruptured a main gas line. Then, a downed powerline started a small fire.

RPSO says the Holiday Village Fire Department and Ruby-Kolin Fire Department responded as well as the ATMOS Energy Gas Company. All houses within a half-mile range are being evacuated.

Stay with KALB as we learn more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.