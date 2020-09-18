Tioga High School hurricane victim, other students hold supply drive for South La. schools

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A split early morning decision could have saved a Tioga High School student’s life.

Madyson Phillips and her family were at their home during Hurricane Laura. The sound of the hurricane’s wind forced the family to flee their home.

Just three hours later, a tree fell through their kitchen.

“We were lucky not to be home,” Phillips said.

Phillips said the recovery process isn’t new to her family because their home was recently renovated following a house fire.

“It just brings us closer together and makes us stronger as a family,” she said.

Phillips is now turning her attention to helping other families who are Hurricane victims. Tioga High Schools' student council is collecting donations to bring to students of schools affected by Hurricane Laura.

They’re collecting a variety of items that students could need throughout the school year from learning supplies to hygiene products.

Tioga High School is collecting supplies for Hurricane victims.

“Some people’s homes were demolished, I just had a tree fall through mine,” Phillips said. “I’m lucky that I do have something left, if I can help others, then it shows that anybody can help out.”

Phillips also has the support of student leaders on campus.

“Our motto this year is we’re all in this together and I think the best way to show that would be to get our community together and say hey we’re gonna help these victims,” Bella Tarver, Student Body President said.

“It’s good to show others how to be caring and how to care about other people in your community,” Riley Lacroix, Senior Class President said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.