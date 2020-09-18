Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson announces over $6.8 million to improve Leesville area school

Congressman Mike Johnson
Congressman Mike Johnson(AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By Whitley Alexander
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following was provided to KALB by the Office of Congressman Mike Johnson:

BOSSIER CITY, La. – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced that the Department of Defense’s Office of Economic Adjustment (OEA) has approved a federal grant of over $6.8 million to improve the quality of education for students in the Fort Polk community around Leesville.

This grant will go toward a Defense Community Infrastructure Program (DCIP) project that funds the construction of a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) laboratory and other learning spaces for Leesville High School, Leesville Junior High School, Vernon Middle School, and Pickering Elementary School.

“We are grateful the Department of Defense is prioritizing quality of life improvements for the Fort Polk community. This latest announcement to support school upgrades is especially welcome as the Leesville area continues to rebuild from Hurricane Laura. These students are the children of America’s heroes, and they deserve the highest quality of education possible. I thank President Trump and OEA Director O’Brien for acknowledging the importance of this project and for continuing to support our military and their families.”

U.S. Representative Mike Johnson

Congressman Johnson led a Louisiana Republican delegation letter sent to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on July 29, 2020, stating their support of two DCIP projects, including the one authorized today. You can read that letter here.

