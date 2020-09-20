Advertisement

2020 Rapides Parish Fair canceled

Covid-19 concerns and Hurricane Laura recovery leads to cancelation
The 2020 Rapides Parish Fair has been canceled.
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH La. (KALB) - A release from the Rapides Parish Fair Association announced that the 2020 Rapides Parish Fair (Might Thomas Carnival) is canceled.

The fair was scheduled for October 14th-18th. READ THE RELEASE BELOW.

Rapides Fair Association President, Jimbo Thiels, "After much discussion with our Board of Directors and the management of the Mighty Thomas Carnival, which provides entertainment for our annual event announced today with great sadness, that we must cancel the 2020 Rapides Parish Fair scheduled for October 14–18, 2020.

This decision comes out of the deepest concerns for the safety and the health of our dedicated fairgoers, volunteers, and exhibitors. The ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19, the recent Hurricane, which has left many citizens struggling to recover, and the National Guard’s need to use our fairgrounds as a staging area for daily deliveries of equipment and supplies to southwest Louisiana. The Mega Shelter is also being used by FEMA and other organizations who are coordinating relief efforts to those affected by Hurricane Laura.

The Rapides Fair Association, Inc. and the Mighty Thomas Carnival will continue our commitment to support and encourage our youth, our parish, our state and our nation. Thank you for your continued support."

Copyright 2020 RAPIDES PARISH FAIR ASSOCIATION. All rights reserved.

