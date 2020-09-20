Advertisement

Cenla Human Services District holds Medication Take Back event

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana Human Services District held its first ever medication take back event.

Residents were given the chance to have their unused or expired medications disposed of safely and properly. The goal of the event was to get these medications out of home where they could end up in the hands of children. Along with keeping certain medications off the streets to keep the community safe.

The Human Services District plans to continue holding this event in the future.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leesville church passes out nearly $10,000 in gift cards

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Local church wraps up their last day of Hurricane assistance.

News

Spring Bayou residents clean community

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Avoyelles Parish is home to Spring Bayou which is a wildlife management area. It’s known for wildlife and scenery, but residents in the community are dealing with a problem. “It’s so disheartening because you see the litter,” Donna Desoto said.

News

City hosts Hazardous Waste Collection Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
City of Alexandria hosts Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

News

2020 Rapides Parish Fair canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
2020 Rapides Parish Fair canceled.

News

Texas group travels to Leesville to pay residents’ utility bill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Corey Howard
The group will pay up to $200 for approved applicants.

Latest News

News

Spring Bayou Residents Clean Community

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Evacuation in Philadelphia Road area

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT
|
Some tense moments for residents on Philadelphia Road Friday evening after an accident with a tractor-trailer set off a gas leak.

News

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT
|
Tracie Potts looks at the life and legacy of a woman who inspired generations of Americans and who was affectionately called "The notorious RBG".

Accidents

Residents evacuated due to ruptured gas line near 668 Philadelphia Road

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
|
By KALB Staff
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says that residents around 668 Philadelphia Road were evacuated after a vehicular accident caused a gas line rupture.

Accidents

Philadelphia Road Gas Line Accident

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
Philadelphia Road Gas Line Accident