Cenla Human Services District holds Medication Take Back event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana Human Services District held its first ever medication take back event.

Residents were given the chance to have their unused or expired medications disposed of safely and properly. The goal of the event was to get these medications out of home where they could end up in the hands of children. Along with keeping certain medications off the streets to keep the community safe.

The Human Services District plans to continue holding this event in the future.

