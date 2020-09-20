Advertisement

City hosts Hazardous Waste Collection Day

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day aims to properly dispose of potentially harmful household items.

Residents are able to have items like cleaning products and other household items disposed of properly to reduce the risk of harm to families and the environment. Items labeled as toxic, poison, corrosive, flammable, combustible or irritant are considered household hazardous waste.

The city hosts events like this several times a year.

