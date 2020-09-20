Funeral arrangements announced for long time Pollock Mayor, Jerome Scott

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Jerome Fred Scott, long time Mayor of the Town of Pollock.

According to Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, funeral services for long time Town of Pollock Mayor, auctioneer, and retired educator, Jerome Fred Scott, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville with Reverend Brian Gunter officiating. Interment will be in the Scott family plot in Pollock Cemetery. Visitation with the family has been set from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 and continued Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville.

The full obituary for Jerome Fred Scott can be found here.

