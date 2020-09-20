Advertisement

Leesville church passes out nearly $10,000 in gift cards

By Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Leesville passed out more than $10,000 in gift cards since Hurricane Laura.

Saturday morning, the church had their last day of giveaways, passing out bottles of water, toiletries, and other essential items.

“We were just so happy to have had this opportunity to help the community,” Joseph Garner, the senior pastor of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, said. “It has been a great day... We want to thank God that we’ve had this opportunity to be a blessing to the community.”

Saturday did mark the last day for giveaways, but Garner says if the community calls for more help, he’s more than willing to step in.

