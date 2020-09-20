Advertisement

Michael Thomas & Marcus Davenport out for Saints vs. Raiders

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas has been battling a high ankle sprain he suffered last week.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport is out for a second consecutive week with an elbow injury. Linebacker Chase Hansen has also been ruled out.

On the positive side, after missing last week’s opener, first-round pick Cesar Ruiz was not given a designation for Monday’s game indicating he will play.

Safety P.J. Williams will also be back after missing the opener.

