Michael Thomas & Marcus Davenport out for Saints vs. Raiders

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas has been battling a high ankle sprain he suffered last week.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport is out for a second consecutive week with an elbow injury. Linebacker Chase Hansen has also been ruled out.

On the positive side, after missing last week’s opener, first-round pick Cesar Ruiz was not given a designation for Monday’s game indicating he will play.

Safety P.J. Williams will also be back after missing the opener.

