Michael Thomas & Marcus Davenport out for Saints vs. Raiders
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas has been battling a high ankle sprain he suffered last week.
Defensive end Marcus Davenport is out for a second consecutive week with an elbow injury. Linebacker Chase Hansen has also been ruled out.
On the positive side, after missing last week’s opener, first-round pick Cesar Ruiz was not given a designation for Monday’s game indicating he will play.
Safety P.J. Williams will also be back after missing the opener.
