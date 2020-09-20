Spring Bayou residents clean community

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish is home to Spring Bayou which is a wildlife management area. It’s known for wildlife and scenery, but residents in the community are dealing with a problem. “It’s so disheartening because you see the litter,” Donna Desoto said.

Desoto has lived in Spring Bayou for more than 30 years. “It’s a tremendous amount we have. I don’t know how many gallons of trash bags full and we still have a large section to do on the other end of the road,” She explained. Desoto said she doesn’t believe the litter is coming from people who live in Spring Bayou. “I think it’s people that come and frequent the lakes to be able to fish.”

Desoto and Police Juror Bobby Bordelon made a social media post promoting their clean up. According to Desoto communities have to just come together and just get out and clean. “I was glad to jump on board,” Bordelon said. “Just in the couple hours this morning we’ve made a big impact down here.”

Another resident explained she was saddened to see how much worse the litter has been in Spring Bayou. “We can actually pick up here today, and it’s going to be beautiful, and I promise you by next week there will be litter, on both sides of the road again,” Desoto explained. The group wants other communities with the same issue to unite through neighborhood cleaning.

“Don’t litter. Hopefully this would inspire a lot of other communities to come together and get their neighbors together and work together,” Bordelon said. Terri Flint and her husband Abe are longtime Spring Bayou residents. “It infuriates me to have to pick up a loser’s trash, I don’t like that, keep your trash where it belongs, keep America beautiful,” Flint said.

They don’t want anyone to litter, but they welcome everyone to enjoy Spring Bayou.

“Enjoy the paradise out here and take it easy and relax. Try not to let the other litter bugs upset you,” Flint said. The group is prepared to continue keeping Spring Bayou beautiful. Desoto’s message, “Think about it before you throw that trash out the window.”

Unity makes them happy, despite seeing the trash.

Flint said it’s a great feeling especially living in Spring Bayou. “It’s the most beautiful area you could ever speak of, fishing just walking here to the boat landing. You name it nature everything.”

The Spring Bayou community has a group called The Spring Bayou Restoration Team. For more than 11 years they’ve worked to keep up the area. The community welcomes visitors, but not littering.

