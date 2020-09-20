Texas group travels to Leesville to pay residents’ utility bill

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Saturday morning, residents in Leesville took advantage of a chance to get one of their bills paid.

A group from Houston (Texas) made their way to Leesville and met at the Masonic Temple Lodge on Butler Street. The group will pay up to $200 for the approved applicants.

“They helped me out with paying my light bill,” Natasha Spriggs, an applicant said. “I’m very appreciative. Reverend Walker, I’ve known him since I was a child... He’s always giving back to the community.”

“It all came to be because of the tragedy caused by the storm,” Rev. Robert Walker said. “We’ve been blessed, and as God has blessed us, we want to make sure that we pass it forward.”

Approved applicants will be notified no later than Sept. 26.

