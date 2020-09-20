Advertisement

LSU remains No. 6 and Louisiana still No. 19 in AP Top 25 Poll; big changes in Coaches Poll

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during warm ups before a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU held its No. 6 ranking and Louisiana stayed at No. 19 in the AP Top 25 Poll but there were many changes to the Coaches Poll due to the addition of the Big Ten teams.

The Ragin Cajuns started off the game down two scores before rallying and needing overtime to pull out the 34-31 win over Georgia State.

The previous week’s top 10 rankings remained intact.

Big Ten teams will be eligible for the AP Top 25 starting next week, after the conference announced it will play football in the fall.

First-place votes are in parenthesis.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

  1. Clemson 2-0 (59)
  2. Alabama 0-0 (1)
  3. Oklahoma 1-0
  4. Georgia 0-0
  5. Florida 0-0
  6. LSU (1) 0-0
  7. Notre Dame 2-0
  8. Texas 1-0
  9. Auburn 0-0
  10. Texas A&M 0-0
  11. North Carolina 1-0
  12. Miami 2-0
  13. UCF 1-0
  14. Cincinnati 1-0
  15. Oklahoma State 1-0
  16. Tennessee 0-0
  17. Memphis 1-0
  18. BYU 1-0
  19. Louisiana 2-0
  20. Virginia Tech 0-0
  21. Pitt 2-0
  22. Army 2-0
  23. Kentucky 0-0
  24. Louisville 1-1
  25. Marshall 2-0

In the Coaches Poll, LSU remained No. 5 but in-state neighbor, Louisiana, fell to No. 25, while Ohio State returned to the top 10 because it decided to put Big Ten teams back on this week.

The top four teams ahead of the Tigers also stayed put. The Buckeyes sit at No. 10. Four other Big Ten schools also made the rankings.

First-place votes are in parenthesis.

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

  1. Clemson 2-0 (44)
  2. Alabama 0-0 (1)
  3. Oklahoma 1-0
  4. Georgia 0-0
  5. LSU (1) 0-0
  6. Florida 0-0
  7. Notre Dame 2-0
  8. Texas 1-0
  9. Auburn 0-0
  10. Ohio State 0-0 (2)
  11. Texas A&M 0-0
  12. North Carolina 1-0
  13. Penn State 0-0
  14. Miami 2-0
  15. UCF 1-0
  16. Cincinnati 1-0
  17. Wisconsin 0-0
  18. Oklahoma State 1-0
  19. Michigan 0-0
  20. Memphis 1-0
  21. Tennessee 0-0
  22. Minnesota 0-0
  23. BYU 1-0
  24. Virginia Tech 0-0
  25. Louisiana 2-0

