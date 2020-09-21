Advertisement

4 die when plane bound for Louisiana crashes in Texas

Indications are that the aircraft had engine problems while headed to Natchitoches Regional Airport
Officials say the pilot had been in contact with the FAA before the crash, saying the plane was having engine problems.
Officials say the pilot had been in contact with the FAA before the crash, saying the plane was having engine problems.(KBTX)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KBTX/KSLA) - Four people died when a plan bound for Louisiana crashed Sunday morning near Hilltop Lakes in Leon County, Texas, the CBS affiliate in Bryan, Texas, reports.

There were two couples on board the plane that was headed to Natchitoches Regional Airport, officials told KBTX, which also is a sister Gray TV station.

KLFY, the CBS affiliate in Lafayette, La., says the Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed their identities as 59-year-old Kenneth Hix and 59-year-old Missy Lynn Hix, both of Lafayette, and 59-year-old Phillip Ackel and 58-year-old Pauline Ackel, of Natchitoches.

Flight records show the 1984 single-engine plane left Horseshoe Bay Resort near Marble Falls, west of Austin, Texas, at 9:59 a.m. Sunday.

The flight track shows that aircraft ascended to 18,000 feet before it descended less than an hour into the flight.

Officials said the pilot was in contact with the FAA before the crash, saying the plane was having engine problems.

The aircraft, which is registered to KMAC Bravo LLC in Lafayette, La., was attempting an emergency landing at Hilltop Lakes Airport when it crashed about 10:45 a.m. near the Hilltop Lakes stables north of Normangee, Texas, troopers said.

A witness told KBTX that the plane was flying extremely low to the ground and that the motor stopped turning when the plane started pulling up.

“He got over the putt-putt area across from the stables. He banked left, almost overcorrected and then banked right again,” said Justin DeLeon, a Hilltop Lakes resident.

“And then he banked left one last time. And when he did that second bank to the left, he pretty much nosedived straight vertical into the ground.”

DeLeon added that he and another man ran to the plane to see if they could help.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Pineville Police officer ambushed Sunday night

Updated: moments ago
|
By Pineville Police
A Pineville Police Officer was ambushed Sunday night

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Tyler discusses the latest with Tropical Storm Beta and potential Central Louisiana impacts this week.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Leesville church passes out nearly $10,000 in gift cards

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Corey Howard
Local church wraps up their last day of Hurricane assistance.

Latest News

News

Spring Bayou residents clean community

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Avoyelles Parish is home to Spring Bayou which is a wildlife management area. It’s known for wildlife and scenery, but residents in the community are dealing with a problem. “It’s so disheartening because you see the litter,” Donna Desoto said.

News

City hosts Hazardous Waste Collection Day

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By Jojuana Phillips
City of Alexandria hosts Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

News

2020 Rapides Parish Fair canceled

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT
2020 Rapides Parish Fair canceled.

News

Texas group travels to Leesville to pay residents’ utility bill

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
|
By Corey Howard
The group will pay up to $200 for approved applicants.

News

Spring Bayou Residents Clean Community

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT

News

Cenla Human Services District holds Medication Take Back event

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Jojuana Phillips
CLHSD holds medication take back event.