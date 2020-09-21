Advertisement

Chipmunk bandit robs pharmacy at gunpoint in Evangeline Parish

(AP)
By KALB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KALB / EPSO) - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a suspect who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint in a Chipmunk outfit.

EPSO says the robbery occurred just after 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at the Medicine Chest Pharmacy located at 409 E. Lincoln Road.

Surveillance video showed an armed suspect in a Chipmunk outfit running from the store’s parking lot to the rear door of the store, forcing an employee back inside. Once inside the suspect escorted the employee through the store at gunpoint as she filled the suspect’s bag with an undisclosed amount of narcotic medication. After that, the suspect walked out of the rear door of the store and ran westbound towards a nearby apartment complex.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to contact Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 337-363-2161 or via the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB and EPSO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Pineville police officer ambushed Sunday night

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By PPD
A Pineville Police Officer was ambushed Sunday night

News

Pineville Police officer ambushed Sunday night

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
A Pineville Police Officer was ambushed Sunday night around 11:20 p.m. while exiting his patrol unit at a shopping center at the corner of Military Highway and Donahue Ferry Road.

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Alexandria family concerned about tree damaged by Laura

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Hurricane Laura damaged thousands of trees and powerlines throughout Central Louisiana. The monstrous storm also left several trees and buildings weakened and damaged.

Latest News

News

Pollock's mayor remembered

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
The town of Pollock mourns the death of their longest-serving mayor, Jerome Scott.

News

FEMA breaks down new in-person assistance locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Craig Browning gives us an update about in-person registration options for FEMA assistance.

News

Pineville police office shot at shopping center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dylan Domangue speaks with Deputy Darrell Basco of the Pineville Police Department about the officer that was shot at a shopping center at the corner of Military Highway and Donahue Ferry Road.

News

Community leaders remember Pollock Mayor Jerome Fred Scott

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
The town of Pollock mourns the death of their longest-serving mayor, Jerome Scott.

Forecast

Meteorologist Rachael Penton 4 PM Forecast 9/21/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Meteorologist Rachael Penton 4 PM Forecast 9/21/20

News

Local rehabilitation hospitals unveil new names and logos

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ClearSky
The hospitals were previously called Leesville Rehabilitation Hospital and TriParish Rehabilitation Hospital.