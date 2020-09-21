Chipmunk bandit robs pharmacy at gunpoint in Evangeline Parish

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KALB / EPSO) - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a suspect who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint in a Chipmunk outfit.

EPSO says the robbery occurred just after 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at the Medicine Chest Pharmacy located at 409 E. Lincoln Road.

Surveillance video showed an armed suspect in a Chipmunk outfit running from the store’s parking lot to the rear door of the store, forcing an employee back inside. Once inside the suspect escorted the employee through the store at gunpoint as she filled the suspect’s bag with an undisclosed amount of narcotic medication. After that, the suspect walked out of the rear door of the store and ran westbound towards a nearby apartment complex.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to contact Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 337-363-2161 or via the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org.

