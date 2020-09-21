Advertisement

City of Alexandria storm preparations, sandbag locations

Sandbag locations in Alexandria
Sandbag locations in Alexandria(KALB)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Workers with the City of Alexandria continue preparations for anticipated heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Beta. National Weather Service forecasts indicate Alexandria could get eight or more inches of rain over the course of the week.

Prescott Road will be closed between Mohon and Plantation starting at 9 a.m. Monday to allow for the installation of temporary drainage pumps to address potential flooding issues in the area.

Also, free sandbags are currently available from self-service locations at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex, Bringhurst Field, Cheatham Park, Frank O. Hunter Park and the Rapides Parish 911 center in Martin Park. Elderly and infirm residents may pickup free pre-filled sandbags from the city’s Consolidated Compound at 2021 Industrial Park Road from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday. Workers will be available to load the sandbags for residents in a drive-thru setting.

Alexandria sandbag locations Beta
Alexandria sandbag locations Beta(City of Alexandria)

City workers continue to clear storm drains and pick up tree debris ahead of the storm while also picking up debris from Hurricane Laura. Officials ask residents to refrain from placing any additional tree waste out at the curb this week as it could clog storm drains.

The Mayor’s Office will provide updates on the Alexandria City Government Facebook page as well as the city website at www.cityofalexandriala.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BECi Continues to Restore Power

Updated: moments ago
|
By KALB
Power restored to 10,000 members.

News

Pineville SONIC employees among finalists for ‘SONIC Skate-Off’ event

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By SONIC
Jaylen Patterson and Brittany Annette Scully, both with SONIC Drive-In’s location at 3505 Monroe Highway in Pineville.

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

Crime

Pineville Police officer ambushed Sunday night

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pineville Police
A Pineville Police Officer was ambushed Sunday night

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Crystal Watts with Protemp Staffing

Updated: 1 hours ago
Crystal Watts with Protemp Staffing

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler discusses the latest with Tropical Storm Beta and potential Central Louisiana impacts this week.

News

4 die when plane bound for Louisiana crashes in Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Four people died when a small plane headed to Natchitoches Regional Airport in Natchitoches, La., crashed in Texas the morning of Sept. 20, CBS affiliate and sister Gray TV station KBTX reports. (Source: KBTX Media)

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Leesville church passes out nearly $10,000 in gift cards

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Corey Howard
Local church wraps up their last day of Hurricane assistance.

News

Spring Bayou residents clean community

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Avoyelles Parish is home to Spring Bayou which is a wildlife management area. It’s known for wildlife and scenery, but residents in the community are dealing with a problem. “It’s so disheartening because you see the litter,” Donna Desoto said.