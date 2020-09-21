City of Alexandria storm preparations, sandbag locations

The following information has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Workers with the City of Alexandria continue preparations for anticipated heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Beta. National Weather Service forecasts indicate Alexandria could get eight or more inches of rain over the course of the week.

Prescott Road will be closed between Mohon and Plantation starting at 9 a.m. Monday to allow for the installation of temporary drainage pumps to address potential flooding issues in the area.

Also, free sandbags are currently available from self-service locations at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex, Bringhurst Field, Cheatham Park, Frank O. Hunter Park and the Rapides Parish 911 center in Martin Park. Elderly and infirm residents may pickup free pre-filled sandbags from the city’s Consolidated Compound at 2021 Industrial Park Road from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday. Workers will be available to load the sandbags for residents in a drive-thru setting.

Alexandria sandbag locations Beta (City of Alexandria)

City workers continue to clear storm drains and pick up tree debris ahead of the storm while also picking up debris from Hurricane Laura. Officials ask residents to refrain from placing any additional tree waste out at the curb this week as it could clog storm drains.

The Mayor’s Office will provide updates on the Alexandria City Government Facebook page as well as the city website at www.cityofalexandriala.com.

