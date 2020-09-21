Community leaders remember Pollock Mayor Jerome Fred Scott

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The town of Pollock mourns the death of their longest-serving mayor, Jerome Scott.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Scott, who passed away on Friday at the age of 64. Services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville. Visitation will be Monday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and continue Tuesday until the time of service.

Scott served as the town of Pollock’s mayor for 17 years. He’s described by town officials as being well-known for his love of Pollock as a “community family.”

Pollock Police Chief Chris Paul says Scott will be remembered for his beautification projects, and for the way he would do anything for the people of Pollock.

“Just about every place in town will have his fingerprint on it and for years to come, people will be like, I wonder how that got there and it was probably Jerome Scott because his legacy will go on in this town for a long time," said Paul.

Town Clerk Judy Shelton has worked with Scott for 21 years. She says she’ll always be thankful for the time she was able to spend with the mayor.

“Words can’t describe how wonderful he was not only to the citizens but to his employees. We were family we weren’t just a boss and employees, we were family," said Shelton.

Utility Clerk Michelle Bordelon is family friends with Scott. She says Scott would have done anything for the people of Pollock.

“We’re going to miss you Jerome. You know, there’s never going to be another mayor like you and I’ve only worked for you for a year, but I’ve known you for a lot longer and I’m going to miss you," said Bordelon.

Clerk of Court Debra Budrow says she considered Scott her best friend, mentor and role model.

“Jerome is like my brother, I call him my brother from another mother, my best friend, my mentor, Jerome would never give you bad advice at all, he’s helped me in so many ways, he’s been my shoulder to cry on and to lose him is devastating," said Budrow.

Town officials say Scott would donate part of his salary to get food, drinks and even fireworks at different festivals.

The full obituary for Jerome Fred Scott can be found here.

