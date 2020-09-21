Advertisement

Family concerned damaged tree from Hurricane Laura may fall on elderly woman’s home during Beta

“One way or the other it’s coming down”
Family needs help removing tree damaged during Hurricane Laura before Tropical Storm Beta arrives.
Family needs help removing tree damaged during Hurricane Laura before Tropical Storm Beta arrives.(Javonti Thomas KALB)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hurricane Laura damaged thousands of trees and powerlines throughout Central Louisiana. The monstrous storm also left several trees and buildings weakened and damaged.

One of those weakened trees is on Willow Glen near Scott Olly Baptist Church.

“If the wind blows harder than what it’s doing now, that tree is coming down,” Otis Walker said.

Walker’s aunt, who is in her 80s, lives inside of the home.

During Hurricane Laura, the storm caused a split in the tree that travels nearly to its roots.

The family says they’re running out of options. For now, they’re using a chain connected to another tree to prop up the damaged tree.

Family using chain to keep damaged tree from falling on home.
Family using chain to keep damaged tree from falling on home.(Javonti Thomas KALB)

But, that’s not an ideal solution.

“It’s coming down, one way or the other it’s coming down. I’d hate for it to take someone’s life, especially my auntie,” he said.

If you can help the family remove the tree, you can contact Walker at 318-229-6329.

