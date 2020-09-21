Advertisement

Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency in anticipation of T.S. Beta

Gov. John Bel Edwards during a press conference on Sept. 10, 2020.
Gov. John Bel Edwards during a press conference on Sept. 10, 2020.(LPB Pool Feed)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In anticipation of Tropical Storm Beta and the impacts that Louisiana could possibly see from the storm, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency on Monday, Sept. 21.

“Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for much of Louisiana’s coastline and the slow movement of Tropical Storm Beta puts southwest Louisiana at risk for flash flooding and river flooding today through Wednesday or Thursday,” Gov. Edwards said. “Storm surge of one to four feet is expected across the Texas and Louisiana coast tonight through Wednesday or Thursday. This could be especially problematic in areas that are already recovering from Hurricane Laura and residents should take this threat seriously.”

The National Weather Service indicates the state could be impacted by tidal surge, flooding and a slight risk of tornado activity. Water is already crossing some coastal routes. Please remember to avoid driving on flooded roadway.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Important dates for La. residents voting in the 2020 presidential election

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WAFB staff
The U.S. presidential election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.

VOD Recordings

Football Scrimmage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tioga Coach, Kevin Cook and Pineville Coach, Darin Moore, preview their scrimmage fundraiser on Friday, September 25.

VOD Recordings

Larry Cordaro

Updated: 1 hour ago
You still have time to register for the annual LSUA 5K Race. Larry Cordaro talks about how it benefits the LSUA basketball program.

VOD Recordings

Heather Poole

Updated: 1 hour ago
Heather Poole talks about the partnership between CLTCC and Ochsner Health and what it means for the students and faculty.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Mike Strain

Updated: 1 hour ago
Louisiana Ag Commissioner, Mike Strain, talks about the reopening of Indian Creek Recreation Area.

News

BECi restores power to 80% of membership

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB
BECi power restoration updates

News

Family concerned damaged tree from Hurricane Laura may fall on elderly woman’s home during Beta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
An elderly woman and her family are concerned a tree nearly split in two during Hurricane Laura could fall on her home during Tropical Storm Beta.

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Strong recommendation to evacuate issued for Beauregard residents in low-lying, flood prone areas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Beauregard Parish Unified Command Group
The Beauregard Parish Unified Command Group has issued a strong recommendation to evacuate for residents living in low-lying, flood-prone areas