Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency in anticipation of T.S. Beta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In anticipation of Tropical Storm Beta and the impacts that Louisiana could possibly see from the storm, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency on Monday, Sept. 21.

“Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for much of Louisiana’s coastline and the slow movement of Tropical Storm Beta puts southwest Louisiana at risk for flash flooding and river flooding today through Wednesday or Thursday,” Gov. Edwards said. “Storm surge of one to four feet is expected across the Texas and Louisiana coast tonight through Wednesday or Thursday. This could be especially problematic in areas that are already recovering from Hurricane Laura and residents should take this threat seriously.”

The National Weather Service indicates the state could be impacted by tidal surge, flooding and a slight risk of tornado activity. Water is already crossing some coastal routes. Please remember to avoid driving on flooded roadway.

