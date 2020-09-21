La. lawmakers considering special session to address unemployment, budget issues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering calling themselves into a special legislative session beginning Monday, Sept. 28, to address dwindling unemployment funds and adjust the state operating budget.

Under one proposal, the legislature would debate 70 topics during a 30-day session. It would be the second time this year lawmakers have entered a session on their own, without instruction from the governor, which had only happened one other time since 1954.

Legislative leadership is traveling the state Monday, whipping votes for the idea, one republican lawmaker confirmed.

The Revenue Estimating Conference is expected to adjust its tax collection projections during a meeting Friday. Any change to the current number would reduce or increase the amount of money lawmakers have to allocate toward state services in this year’s budget.

Lawmakers cannot spend more money than the state collects, meaning a reduction to the revenue forecast would ensure midyear cuts are necessary during any special session.

Roughly 350,000 Louisianans remain jobless because of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy. The state’s savings for unemployment insurance payments have dwindled from $1.1 billion to roughly $85 million since the state’s first positive case was identified in March.

If the account balance remains below $100 million, the state will have to borrow money from the federal government to ensure unemployed Louisianans still receive payments. The move would trigger an automatic tax increase on businesses while reducing the state’s maximum weekly unemployment payment to $221, the nation’s lowest.

The state will also have to adjust its K-12 school financing since Hurricane Laura displaced thousands of students who would normally be attending school in southwestern Louisiana.

“I don’t know what kind of solutions they can come up with,” Council for a Better Louisiana head Barry Erwin said. “I’m not sure they have solutions at this point, but I think they feel like they need to get together and do something.”

The legislature will consider shifting money away from a $275 million small business grant program that has not been utilized as expected when lawmakers created it using federal funding during the last session. The money would otherwise have gone to local governments, which could face a combined $800 million shortfall, according to a report from the legislative auditor Monday.

“A lot of good people have made a good faith effort to get this money distributed but it’s just not moving quickly,” Louisiana Budget Project head Jan Moller said. “Meanwhile there are a lot of people who really do need help right now.”

Roughly $100 million in the fund was unspoken for last week, a staffer for the Treasurer’s office said. Lawmakers' hands will be further tied by state finances because the U.S. Congress has not appropriated any additional money for states to fill holes and address unemployment problems.

“Congress hasn’t done its job, which makes it a lot harder for the legislature to do its job,” Moller said.

