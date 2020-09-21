Advertisement

Local school receives a $1,300 donation

West Leesville Elementary received a $1,300 donation after taking damage from Hurricane Laura.
By Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - West Leesville Elementary received a $1,300 donation after taking damage from Hurricane Laura.

Monday morning, Carolyn Vosburg, the principal at North Corbin Junior High in Walker (LA), drove to West Leesville Elementary to hand out a $1,300 check and donate 40 buckets of cleaning supplies.

The Walker area sustained damage during the 2016 floods. Vosburg remembers the help their community received, and she believed it would only be right to pay it forward.

“So many people came from all over Louisiana to help us,” Vosburg explained. “[And] we felt that anytime anything happens, especially in our state, we want to pay it forward.”

“We had three teachers that lost their homes, and so this is going to help,” Karen Robertson, the principal of West Leesville Elementary, said.

