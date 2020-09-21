Pineville Police officer ambushed Sunday night

PINEVILLE, La. (PPD) - A Pineville Police Officer was ambushed Sunday night around 11:20 p.m. while exiting his patrol unit at a shopping center at the corner of Military Highway and Donahue Ferry Road.

The officer was struck once in the leg and a second shot hit the rear door of the unit. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.

