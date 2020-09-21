Pineville SONIC employees among finalists for ‘SONIC Skate-Off’ event

The following information has been provided by SONIC:

(SONIC) - Two employees of Kergan Bros. Sonic, Louisiana’s largest Sonic Drive-In franchise, are among the top five finishers in the 2020 SONIC Skate-Off Delivered by Dr. Pepper, an annual competition for skating carhops from more than 3,500 SONIC Drive-ins nationwide.

Jaylen Patterson and Brittany Annette Scully, both with SONIC Drive-In’s location at 3505 Monroe Highway in Pineville, impressed the scoring panel with their carhop skills, guest service and skating flair. Along with the other finalists, they received a medal, a new pair of custom skates from RC Sports and a cash prize.

The competition began with video entries from SONIC employees submitted over several months. SONIC, Dr. Pepper and RC Sports representatives scored the videos for creativity, courtesy and carhop talent.

Patterson’s video is available here. Scully’s video is available here.

“The Skate-Off is a fun, friendly competition that celebrates SONIC’s carhop drive-in culture,” says Gary Wilkerson, president of Kergan Bros. “It’s also an opportunity for employees to develop confidence when serving customers and in a way that shows off their own personalities and talent.”

