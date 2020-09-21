Strong recommendation to evacuate issued for Beauregard residents in low-lying, flood prone areas

The following information is from the Beauregard Parish Unified Command Group:

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (Beauregard Parish Unified Command Group) - The Beauregard Parish Unified Command Group has issued a strong recommendation to evacuate for residents living in low-lying, flood-prone areas in Beauregard, ahead of Tropical Storm Beta. Later Monday afternoon, an emergency declaration will be signed and filed for Beauregard Parish.

Because of the impact on drainage from Hurricane Laura and the possibility of 5-10 inches of rain through Wednesday, residents living in southern parts of the parish, near the Sabine River in Merryville, and in the Bundick Lake area should make preparations now.

Protective measures advised for residents with leaning trees, damaged roofs

Also, residents in homes where there are dangerous conditions from Hurricane Laura such as leaning trees, hanging limbs, or damaged roofs should take protective measures.

All residents should prepare for electric, utility outages

All residents should be prepared for possible electricity and utility outages again, and should make necessary storm preparations, including food, water and other necessities.

Sandbags available in parish, city

Sandbags are available at the following locations: (Please bring your own shovel and limit 10 per household)

Beauregard Parish Police Jury maintenance yard sites:

Districts 1, 5 (Singer & Fields)10398 Hwy. 27 Singer, LA 70660 District 2 (Merryville) 10182 Hwy. 190 W Merryville, LA 70653 District 3 (DeRidder) 1335 1st Ave. DeRidder, LA 70634 District 4 (Longville) 5711 Hwy. 171 DeRidder, LA 70634 District 6 (Ragley)854 Magnolia Church Rd. Ragley, LA 70657 Districts 7, 8 (Sugartown) 6599 Hwy. 26 DeRidder, LA 70634

City of DeRidder site:

735 West 7th St.

