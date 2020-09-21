Advertisement

US Space Force deploys to vast new frontier: Arabian Desert

Space Force now has some 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Members of the newly formed U.S. Space Force are deploying troops to a vast new frontier: the Arabian Peninsula.

Space Force now has some 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment.

The new military branch, pushed by President Donald Trump, has provoked skepticism in Congress, satire on Netflix, and, with its uncannily similar logo, “Star Trek” jokes about future intergalactic battles.

But the Middle East already saw what military experts call the first “space war” in 1991′s Desert Storm operation to liberate Kuwait and today faces new threats from Iran’s missile program and satellite-jamming operations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

