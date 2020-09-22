Advertisement

Alexandria City Council votes to investigate APD

Council wants Inspector General, Attorney General, and FBI to look into Alexandria Police Department “issues”
By Dylan Domangue and My Sherie Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four members of the Alexandria City Council are asking three state and federal agencies to investigate the Alexandria Police Department. But, the reasons why are still unknown, not only to the public but to the other council members and the administration.

Councilmen Jules Green, Joe Fuller, Malcolm Larvadain, and Gerber Porter voting Tuesday to ask the state Inspector General, Attorney General, and FBI to investigate the Alexandria Police Department over allegations they said they’ve received of “fraud, waste, mismanagement of public funds and corruption in the department.”

Councilman At-Large Joe Fuller said, “Right now we got a lot of rumors and everybody talking. Now what we’re saying is this is not just about the chief, it’s about the APD Department and the chief is part of the department.” KALB′s Dylan Domangue asked Fuller to elaborate more on the rumors and allegations, but he declined to comment.

Councilmen Chuck Fowler and Councilman At-Large Jim Villard said they have no idea what the allegations are, and Councilman Harry Silver didn’t even call into the meeting.

“I have no knowledge on what they’re seeking to accuse somebody of or what they think somebody is guilty of," Fowler said. Councilman Jim Villard said, “I think it’s a political stunt during an election year.”

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall was not at the meeting, neither was Alexandria City Attorney David Williams. Earlier Tuesday before the meeting, Mayor Hall sent Council President Jules Green a letter explaining that he has concerns over the lack of communication between the administration and the council.

To summarize parts of that letter, Mayor Hall worries about what the real purpose of the meeting is writing in part, “I am concerned this special meeting is being used for purposes other than an investigation into allegations of fraud, waste, mismanagement of public funds and corruption as it relates to APD.” Mayor Hall is requesting a private meeting with Councilmen Green and Larvadain. Mayor Hall also wants any concerns relating to APD to be discussed at that time.

(City of Alexandria)

The City of Alexandria sent KALB this statement from Mayor Hall regarding the council’s resolution and special meeting. According to the City of Alexandria, the mayor and his staff did not attend the meeting because there was no need for a meeting or council resolution to request an investigation.

“My administration remains firmly committed to providing transparency and accountability to the citizens of Alexandria. Accordingly, should there be any investigation of APD by the state Inspector General, Attorney General, FBI or any investigative body, I will direct and authorize those within my administration to fully cooperate.”

“I believe we all wish to achieve the same goal of providing good government and ensuring the safety of the residents and those who visit Alexandria. And we acknowledge the city council is within its rights to investigate all departments within the city, including APD.”

“Regardless of what any outside agency decides to do, I will continue to work with the city council to address any concerns they have. The citizens of Alexandria elected each of us to achieve one objective – working together to better Alexandria – and that is what I will continue to do.”

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall

