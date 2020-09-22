Bonnette Auctions announces upcoming auction on Saturday

The following information has been provided by Bonnette Auctions:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Bonnette Auctions) - Per order of the US Bankruptcy Court, Rapides Parish Police Jury, Grant, Natchitoches, and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Departments, hundreds of items will be sold to the public this Saturday, September 26 at 9:00 a.m.

The large liquidation features tools, welding machines, and vehicles including pickups, police cruisers as well as boats, buses, trailers,18 wheelers, tractors, farm and construction equipment, and a paint booth. Recreational equipment to be sold includes four-wheelers, mowers, etc.

Items for sale (Bonnette Auctions)

All of these items will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price, as there are no reserves on the items. The public is invited to preview their potential purchases Friday, September 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the auction site: 3804 McKeithen Drive, Alexandria. Bonnette Auctions, who will be conducting the auction, is offering online bidding to make it more convenient for those unable to attend the live auction in person.

Auctioneers Note: “This a great opportunity for the public to get some good deals,” Barbara Bonnette.

Photos, item descriptions and online bidding instructions are available at www.BonnetteAuctions.com. Barbara Bonnette is available to answer your questions at 318-443-6614.

