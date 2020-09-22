Advertisement

Bonnette Auctions announces upcoming auction on Saturday

Auction items
Auction items(Bonnette Auctions)
By Bonnette Auctions
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by Bonnette Auctions:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Bonnette Auctions) - Per order of the US Bankruptcy Court, Rapides Parish Police Jury, Grant, Natchitoches, and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Departments, hundreds of items will be sold to the public this Saturday, September 26 at 9:00 a.m.

The large liquidation features tools, welding machines, and vehicles including pickups, police cruisers as well as boats, buses, trailers,18 wheelers, tractors, farm and construction equipment, and a paint booth. Recreational equipment to be sold includes four-wheelers, mowers, etc.

Items for sale
Items for sale(Bonnette Auctions)

All of these items will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price, as there are no reserves on the items. The public is invited to preview their potential purchases Friday, September 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the auction site: 3804 McKeithen Drive, Alexandria. Bonnette Auctions, who will be conducting the auction, is offering online bidding to make it more convenient for those unable to attend the live auction in person.

Auctioneers Note: “This a great opportunity for the public to get some good deals,” Barbara Bonnette.

Photos, item descriptions and online bidding instructions are available at www.BonnetteAuctions.com. Barbara Bonnette is available to answer your questions at 318-443-6614.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Bonnette Auctions. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Laura evacuees in Baton Rouge

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
More than 500 evacuees from the Lake Charles area are still in Baton Rouge. They're housed at several hotels across the state, still unable to go back.

News

Pineville SONIC employees among finalists for ‘SONIC Skate-Off’ event

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Two employees of Kergan Bros. Sonic, Louisiana’s largest Sonic Drive-In franchise, are among the top five finishers in the 2020 SONIC Skate-Off Delivered by Dr. Pepper, an annual competition for skating carhops from more than 3,500 SONIC Drive-ins nationwide.

News

Louisiana secures $7.5M for Fort Polk area schools

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded more than $7.5 million to develop technology-enhanced learning centers at five Vernon Parish schools that serve thousands of families supported by the U.S. Army’s Fort Polk.

Latest News

News

Sen. Kennedy calls out Suddenlink on Capitol Hill

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The cable and internet company Suddenlink continues to come under fire from elected leaders over what customers have said is poor service from the company.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 15 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Congressman Mike Johnson talks $7.5M for Fort Polk area schools

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Congressman Mike Johnson shares his thoughts on the U.S. Department of Defense awarding more than seven million dollars to fund technology learning for Fort Polk area schools.

News

Beauregard Electric update

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Beauregard Electric says they’ve restored power to 82% of customers. 35,000 of their 43,000 customers have been restored.

News

Local school receives a $1,300 donation

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
West Leesville Elementary received a $1,300 donation after taking damage from Hurricane Laura.

News

Interview: Martin Lemelle - Candidate for the 5th Congressional District

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Democratic candidate for the 5th Congressional District, Martin Lemelle.