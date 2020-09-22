Advertisement

Celestial discovery: Comet has its own northern lights

You call it a ultraviolet aurora if you want to
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – This one caught scientists by surprise.

The Rosetta mission of the European Space Agency and NASA just revealed that comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko has its own northern lights.

NASA said this is the first time an ultraviolet aurora has been detected on a celestial object that isn’t a moon or planet.

The findings were released this week in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The Rosetta space probe, which was launched in 2004, is the most accomplished comet hunter in space exploration.

It orbited 67P from August 2014 until September 2016.

