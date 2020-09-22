Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to address state Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By WAFB
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference Tuesday, Sept. 22.

We will stream the event live on this page and on Facebook.

On Monday, Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency as Beta continues to dump rain on portions of Texas and southwest Louisiana.

He’s scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. You can watch live on WAFB and catch the replay on your streaming devices.

Also on Monday, the state’s department of health reported an additional 249 cases of COVID-19 and 9 new virus-related deaths. Edwards also announced new visitation guidelines for nursing homes.

At the capitol, lawmakers have called themselves into a special legislative session beginning Monday, Sept. 28 to address dwindling unemployment funds and adjust the state operating budget.

