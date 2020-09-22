Gov. Edwards to address state Tuesday at 2 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference Tuesday, Sept. 22.

On Monday, Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency as Beta continues to dump rain on portions of Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Also on Monday, the state’s department of health reported an additional 249 cases of COVID-19 and 9 new virus-related deaths. Edwards also announced new visitation guidelines for nursing homes.

At the capitol, lawmakers have called themselves into a special legislative session beginning Monday, Sept. 28 to address dwindling unemployment funds and adjust the state operating budget.

