IRS mailing special letters to 159,575 hard to reach people in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (IRS) - The Internal Revenue Service is mailing 159,575 letters to people in Louisiana to encouraging them to see if they’re eligible to claim an Economic Impact Payment this year.

The letters are going to about 9 million people nationwide who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns but may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment. The letter urges recipients to register at IRS.gov using the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool before the Oct. 15 deadline to register in order to receive a payment by the end of the year.

“The letters are being sent to people who haven’t filed a return for either 2018 or 2019 or already registered with the IRS,” said Michael Devine, IRS spokesman. “These are people who may not have had to file a tax return because they appear to have very low incomes based on Forms W-2 and 1099, and other third-party statements available to the IRS.”

The letter, officially known as IRS Notice 1444-A, is in English and Spanish and includes information on eligibility criteria. If they haven’t done so already, this letter urges eligible individuals to register using the free Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool, available in English and Spanish, only on IRS.gov. To help address fraud concerns, a copy of the letter is available on IRS.gov.

The IRS cautions that receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility. An individual is likely eligible for an Economic Impact Payment if they:

are a U.S. citizen or resident alien;

have a work-eligible Social Security number; and

can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child. For more information on eligibility requirements, see the Economic Impact Payment eligibility FAQs on IRS.gov. People who are eligible can wait until next year and claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021.

Those unable to access the Non-Filers tool may submit a simplified paper return following the procedures described in the Economic Impact Payment FAQs on IRS.gov.

For more information, see IRS News Release IR-2020-214, IRS releases state-by-state breakdown of nearly 9 million non-filers who will be mailed letters about Economic Impact Payments

