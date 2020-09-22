La. pastor pleads not guilty to violating governor’s emergency order

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana pastor pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to six misdemeanor counts of violating a governor’s emergency order.

Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La. continued to hold church services with hundreds of people in attendance earlier this year despite the governor limiting social gatherings to 10 people or less in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Spell called the charges “ungodly” and “unconstitutional” at the time.

Spell, flanked by a documentary film crew, refused to wear a mask at the courthouse on Tuesday and was denied entry. His legal team entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

