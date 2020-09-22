Advertisement

La. pastor pleads not guilty to violating governor’s emergency order

Pastor Tony Spell
Pastor Tony Spell(AP Photo / Gerald Herbert)
By Austin Kemker
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana pastor pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to six misdemeanor counts of violating a governor’s emergency order.

Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La. continued to hold church services with hundreds of people in attendance earlier this year despite the governor limiting social gatherings to 10 people or less in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Spell called the charges “ungodly” and “unconstitutional” at the time.

Spell, flanked by a documentary film crew, refused to wear a mask at the courthouse on Tuesday and was denied entry. His legal team entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RADE confiscates marijuana and guns

Updated: moments ago
|
There are seven and half fewer pounds of marijuana on the streets. The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit worked with other law enforcement agencies to confiscate the drugs and several guns.

News

Opening date set for new Coughlin Saunders Inclusive Playground in Alexandria

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By City of Alexandria
The park is the first of its kind in Central Louisiana

News

Pandemic and Laura, non-profits looking for community support

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Almost a month since Hurricane Laura and non-profits like the United Way are still connecting volunteers with people who have property damage.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

City of Alexandria mosquito spraying program underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By City of Alexandria
Workers with the City of Alexandria’s Streets Department are actively spraying for mosquito control.

State

Louisiana renters can apply for FEMA assistance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By FEMA
Renters whose home or property was damaged by Hurricane Laura can apply for federal disaster assistance.

State

WATCH: Gov. Edwards addresses the state on Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB
Gov. Edwards news conference

State

IRS mailing special letters to 159,575 hard to reach people in Louisiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By IRS
The Internal Revenue Service is mailing 159,575 letters to people in Louisiana

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.