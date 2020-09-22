Advertisement

LDAF releases update on ‘mystery seeds’

FILE: woman gets mysterious seeds
FILE: woman gets mysterious seeds(WILX)
By LDAF
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (LDAF) - Nearly two months after the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) first reported that Louisiana residents received unsolicited packages of seeds originating from China, there is an update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Forestry (USDA).

“According to our contacts at the USDA, so far, there have been very few weeds or species containing diseases which is good news. Anytime a foreign specimen is introduced, there is always a chance it may pose a risk to the agricultural industry or the environment and that is why it is so important we identify what is in the packages,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M.

At this time, there have been approximately 400 specimens received in Louisiana and turned over to the USDA. Approximately 16,000 specimens have been received nationwide and about 5,000 species of seeds that have been identified.

The USDA reports 44 countries of origin have been identified and e-commerce companies such as Amazon, eBay and Etsy continue to work with the USDA on restrictions in selling foreign seeds or plants.

If you receive unsolicited seeds, visit the LDAF website at https://www.ldaf.state.la.us/news/unsolicited-seeds-from-china/ and fill out an online collection form or call 225-925-4733. LDAF inspectors will collect the seeds and the USDA will test them for positive identification.

