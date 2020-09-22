Advertisement

Louisiana state trooper passes away after crash in Monroe

Police lights
Police lights(AP)
By KNOE
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Trooper Christopher Hollingsworth has passed away following injuries sustained in a crash that happened on Sept. 21.

According to Monroe police, they responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash shortly before 3 a.m. The crash was on Interstate 20 eastbound near the Bastrop/Columbia exit.

Police say Hollingsworth was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Hollingsworth sustained severe injuries in the crash, was transported to the hospital, and then taken by air to LSU-Shreveport, before passing away.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BECi continues to restore power while monitoring Tropical Storm Beta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB
BECi power restoration updates

News

Bonnette Auctions announces upcoming auction on Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bonnette Auctions
The following information has been provided by Bonnette Auctions

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Laura evacuees in Baton Rouge

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
More than 500 evacuees from the Lake Charles area are still in Baton Rouge. They're housed at several hotels across the state, still unable to go back.

Latest News

News

Pineville SONIC employees among finalists for ‘SONIC Skate-Off’ event

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Two employees of Kergan Bros. Sonic, Louisiana’s largest Sonic Drive-In franchise, are among the top five finishers in the 2020 SONIC Skate-Off Delivered by Dr. Pepper, an annual competition for skating carhops from more than 3,500 SONIC Drive-ins nationwide.

News

Louisiana secures $7.5M for Fort Polk area schools

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded more than $7.5 million to develop technology-enhanced learning centers at five Vernon Parish schools that serve thousands of families supported by the U.S. Army’s Fort Polk.

News

Sen. Kennedy calls out Suddenlink on Capitol Hill

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The cable and internet company Suddenlink continues to come under fire from elected leaders over what customers have said is poor service from the company.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 16 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Congressman Mike Johnson talks $7.5M for Fort Polk area schools

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Congressman Mike Johnson shares his thoughts on the U.S. Department of Defense awarding more than seven million dollars to fund technology learning for Fort Polk area schools.

News

Beauregard Electric update

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Beauregard Electric says they’ve restored power to 82% of customers. 35,000 of their 43,000 customers have been restored.