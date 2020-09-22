Louisiana state trooper passes away after crash in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Trooper Christopher Hollingsworth has passed away following injuries sustained in a crash that happened on Sept. 21.

According to Monroe police, they responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash shortly before 3 a.m. The crash was on Interstate 20 eastbound near the Bastrop/Columbia exit.

Police say Hollingsworth was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Hollingsworth sustained severe injuries in the crash, was transported to the hospital, and then taken by air to LSU-Shreveport, before passing away.

