LSUA reaches record-breaking enrollment

(KALB)
By Elizabeth Jonson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The following information was provided to KALB courtesy of LSUA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Louisiana State University of Alexandria has reached record-breaking enrollment this semester despite continuous setbacks, including Hurricane Laura and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fall enrollment is at an all-time high of 3,500 students including a 52.2% increase in online students from Fall 2019. This represents the first time in its 60-year history that enrollment has reached the 3,500 mark.

The previous enrollment record was set during the Fall 2017 semester with 3,392 students. Additionally, this semester’s enrollment is a 6.3% increase over the Fall 2019 semester.

The Fall 2020 First-Time Freshmen cohort is one of the largest classes in the past six years representing 16 different states and nine countries.

In keeping with the tradition of bringing students from all over the world to Central Louisiana, overall enrollment includes students from 44 states and 23 countries.

“It couldn’t be more fitting that we set the all-time record for enrollment while celebrating our 60th anniversary, and all of this during a global pandemic,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “Our tremendous growth in online learning validates the fact that LSUA stands poised and ready to lead in this digital age. Yes, we love our vibrant campus life, but with expanding online programs, we are able to educate students in any format. Additionally, with our innovative and expanding partnerships like ‘CENLA Nurses for the Future’ with private businesses in Central Louisiana, we are able to provide additional scholarships and seats for students looking to earn a degree.”

LSUA not only shows growth in enrollment but in the retention of first-time freshmen as well. First-to-second year retention rates increased by 2.4 percentage points to 61.0% -- the highest in five years.

“The future is bright for our university, students, and community. We look forward to the next 60 years,” Coreil said.

