LSUPD investigating complaints of alleged hazing at two fraternities

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is currently investigating two alleged hazing incidents involving two different fraternities on campus.

Documents from the police department show on Sept. 13 and 14, officers received complaints about possible hazing incidents at Phi Kappa Psi and Kappa Sigma.

The reports do not offer much detail, but indicate there are three potential victims. The reports also show that the complaints are against current fraternity members.

