Many evacuees still in Baton Rouge nearly a month after Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been nearly a month since Hurricane Laura slammed into the Lake Charles area as thousands still remain in hotels across the state, displaced by the storm.

According to the Department of Child and Family Services in Louisiana, approximately 538 people are still living in hotels across the Baton Rouge area as of Monday, Sept. 21.

The hotels are being used as temporary shelters, the state strayed away from using large congregate shelters to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The state and the Red Cross are working together with FEMA to find more permanent housing for those who have been displaced, but right now the plans have not been finalized, leaving people like Erica Robinson stuck in her hotel room.

“We have to wait and see for everything. We have to take it one day at a time. We can’t really make plans because there are no plans to make. We don’t know where to start. It’s like starting all over again,” said an evacuee staying in Baton Rouge.

Plans should be announced within the next week, officials say. No specific details about the plan have been released at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.