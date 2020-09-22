Advertisement

Many evacuees still in Baton Rouge nearly a month after Hurricane Laura

By Austin Kemker
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been nearly a month since Hurricane Laura slammed into the Lake Charles area as thousands still remain in hotels across the state, displaced by the storm.

According to the Department of Child and Family Services in Louisiana, approximately 538 people are still living in hotels across the Baton Rouge area as of Monday, Sept. 21.

The hotels are being used as temporary shelters, the state strayed away from using large congregate shelters to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The state and the Red Cross are working together with FEMA to find more permanent housing for those who have been displaced, but right now the plans have not been finalized, leaving people like Erica Robinson stuck in her hotel room.

“We have to wait and see for everything. We have to take it one day at a time. We can’t really make plans because there are no plans to make. We don’t know where to start. It’s like starting all over again,” said an evacuee staying in Baton Rouge.

Plans should be announced within the next week, officials say. No specific details about the plan have been released at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Laura evacuees in Baton Rouge

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
More than 500 evacuees from the Lake Charles area are still in Baton Rouge. They're housed at several hotels across the state, still unable to go back.

News

Pineville SONIC employees among finalists for ‘SONIC Skate-Off’ event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Two employees of Kergan Bros. Sonic, Louisiana’s largest Sonic Drive-In franchise, are among the top five finishers in the 2020 SONIC Skate-Off Delivered by Dr. Pepper, an annual competition for skating carhops from more than 3,500 SONIC Drive-ins nationwide.

News

Louisiana secures $7.5M for Fort Polk area schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded more than $7.5 million to develop technology-enhanced learning centers at five Vernon Parish schools that serve thousands of families supported by the U.S. Army’s Fort Polk.

News

Sen. Kennedy calls out Suddenlink on Capitol Hill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The cable and internet company Suddenlink continues to come under fire from elected leaders over what customers have said is poor service from the company.

Latest News

State

THE INVESTIGATORS: LSU coronavirus dashboard receives lowest transparency ranking in SEC

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Scottie Hunter
LSU’s coronavirus dashboard has received the lowest ranking for transparency among SEC schools.

State

LSUPD investigating complaints of alleged hazing at two fraternities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachael Thomas
The LSU Police Department is currently investigating two alleged hazing incidents involving two different fraternities on campus.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 4 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Congressman Mike Johnson talks $7.5M for Fort Polk area schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Congressman Mike Johnson shares his thoughts on the U.S. Department of Defense awarding more than seven million dollars to fund technology learning for Fort Polk area schools.

News

Beauregard Electric update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Beauregard Electric says they’ve restored power to 82% of customers. 35,000 of their 43,000 customers have been restored.

News

Local school receives a $1,300 donation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
West Leesville Elementary received a $1,300 donation after taking damage from Hurricane Laura.