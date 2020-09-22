Advertisement

Pandemic and Laura, non-profits looking for community support

By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Almost a month since Hurricane Laura and non-profits like the United Way are still connecting volunteers with people who have property damage.

President and CEO David Britt tells us this year has been especially challenging for the United Way and other non-profits.

Due to COVID-19 and then the hurricane, many non-profits are losing money because of canceled fundraisers and a lack of donations coming from the community.

Britt tells KALB the United Way will have to draw on both savings and reserves to keep going through the end of this year and into the start of 2021.

At a recent finance committee when first putting together a budget looking at next year, Britt says the non-profit is down around $200,000.

Without community support, organizations like the United Way can’t fill their vital functions here in Cenla.

“Community organizations cannot exist without community support and this year is a particularly hard year and that’s almost always the conundrum. When it’s hard for people to give because they’re dealing with all kinds of crisis, the non-profits are trying to help, but that’s when they need the donations the most.”

United Way President and CEO, David Britt

Grants have provided the United Way with opportunities like the ‘Strong Neighborhood Project.’

Any money donated to the non-profit will go towards funding agency allocations and internal expenses.

The United Way campaign also supports other non-profits in the community as well as internal programs.

To donate, you can go here, mail a check or call the United Way office at 318-443-7203.

It’s important to note, Britt tells us no local non-profits have had to cut back on programs at this point, although a lot are drawing on their reserves to keep operating.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

