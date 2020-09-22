Advertisement

Raising Cane’s hosting fundraiser Sept. 22 for communities impacted by Hurricane Laura

Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by Raising Cane’s

BATON ROUGE, La. (Raising Cane’s) - Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is hosting a fundraiser on Sept. 22 to support local communities across Louisiana and Texas impacted by Hurricane Laura. Raising Cane’s hopes to raise at least $100,000.

From open to close, participating Raising Cane’s Restaurants across Louisiana and Southeastern Texas will donate 15% of the day’s sales to local American Red Cross chapters and SBP, a Louisiana-based disaster resilience and recovery organization whose mission is to shrink the time between disaster and recovery.

“I opened our first Restaurant in Louisiana, so we know firsthand how devastating a hurricane can be and how long it takes for a Community to get back on its feet,” said Raising Cane’s Founder & Co-CEO Todd Graves. “At Raising Cane’s, we aren’t just a Restaurant, we are a part of each of the communities we serve. Part of that commitment is to be actively engaged, however possible, and this is one of those times. To make sure our fundraiser makes a difference in these communities, we are raising funds for the American Red Cross and SBP. Both of these organizations are doing great work to aid these Communities and we are proud to support their efforts.”

Tuesday’s hurricane relief fundraiser is the most recent way Raising Cane’s is actively supporting its Crew, Customers and Communities. As the nation has battled the COVID-19 crisis, the company has donated thousands of chicken finger meals to frontline healthcare workers and raised more than $500,000 for local healthcare organizations.

“I couldn’t be more proud to tell people I work at Raising Cane’s in Sulphur, Louisiana,” said Restaurant Partner Jerry Goza. “At Cane’s it’s not talk, we actively support our Communities and partner to be there in good times and the bad. My hometown and many others have been devastated by Hurricane Laura, but we’ll come back stronger. It’s awesome to work for a company that truly cares and is there for us.”

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

