Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit seizes marijuana and guns

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - There are seven and a half fewer pounds of marijuana on the streets because of the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit’s efforts. RADE is an organization including the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria and Pineville Police departments, and other law enforcement agencies.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood explained RADE was something he created before he was in office. Since taking over RPSO, RADE law enforcement officers have been working to keep drugs and guns off the streets.

“If you are selling dope we are coming,” Sheriff Wood said. “RADE is on the streets, so get ready.”

Wood said this contraband confiscation is what law enforcement officers face every day.

“The atmosphere for law enforcement has changed across this country. There’s a difference in the air, in the look, in the smell whatever you want to say,” Wood explained.

He wants to be clear that if you sell drugs, RADE and other officers are doing everything they can to bring charges against you.

The investigation is still ongoing, so a suspect’s identity has not been released.

Tommy Carnline, Rapides Parish Sheriffs Office Public Information Officer sent News Channel 5 this release:

"In early September, agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) began receiving complaints in reference to narcotics activity and possible illegal firearms originating from a residence at 255 Williams Hill Street in Pineville, Louisiana. As agents initiated their investigation, they were able to identify a suspect and through their investigation, agents were able to develop grounds to obtain a search warrant on the residence. On September 18th, agents executed the search warrant at the residence. Upon execution of the search warrant, 7 firearms and approximately 7 ½ pounds of suspected marijuana were located at the residence. Two of the firearms were reported as stolen and details on the other firearms are still pending. Also located was a magazine fed semi-automatic shotgun, an AR-15 “pistol” equipped with a 60 round drum and a sawed off 20 gauge shotgun. Digital scales and packaging materials were also located at the residence which is consistent with distribution of narcotics. Agents say this is still an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time. “I would like to thank our agents, the Alexandria Police Department, the Pineville Police Department and the Rapides Parish District Attorneys Office for their assistance in this investigation,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “This is just the beginning and we are optimistic what working together can accomplish. As I have said many times before, if you deal drugs in Rapides Parish, we are coming for you.”

