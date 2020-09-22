Advertisement

Referee safety guidelines for the 2020 football season

By Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - High school football kickoffs Oct. 2, which is nearly one month later than the original start date. LHSAA set several guidelines into place to keep everyone safe, including the people who wear the black and white stripes.

“I want to be out there for the kids,” Sam Forester, the president of the Alexandria Football Officials said. “I want to be out there because I love the energy of it. I want to feel safe with what I’m doing, which I do.”

Forester holds 24 years of experience as a referee, and this year will prepare for a season that is unlike any other.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Michael Benjamin, a referee with 13 years of experience, said. “It’s so many things going on, and we all got to be careful.”

The LHSAA dropped new guidelines Sept. 17, explaining how to safely play a football game in the middle of a pandemic.

One noticeable change will be face coverings. According to the guidelines coaches, players, game personnel, and medical staff members must wear face coverings when they’re on the sideline. However, those face coverings can be removed when actively participating in the game.

“We’ll have our own hydration,” Forester explained. “Our own water bottles set aside more than likely.”

On top of not sharing water bottles, referees will do their best to social distance by speaking to one another through headset rather than huddling together for every call.

“We want to feel safe, and they’re already proving there’s some safety to what they’re doing,” Forester stated.

While having fun is one of the objectives accomplished at football games, safety remains the top priority.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Report: NFL fines Coach Payton $100,000 for failing to properly wear face coverings on the sideline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
The NFL is fining the Saints $250,000, and Sean Payton $100,000 for failing to properly wear face coverings in the bench area Monday night.

College

Demons announce spring 2021 schedule

Updated: 5 hours ago
After months of uncertainty, the Northwestern State football team found some clarity in the form of a unique schedule.

Pro Sports

Peabody’s Jalen Richard talks Raiders’ win over Saints

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Former Peabody Warhorse running back Jalen Richard spoke with the media following the Las Vegas Raiders' 34-24 over the New Orleans Saints.

Sports

Peabody's Jalen Richard talks Raiders' win over Saints

Updated: 7 hours ago
Former Peabody Warhorse running back Jalen Richard spoke with the media following the Las Vegas Raiders' 34-24 over the New Orleans Saints.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Saints squander double-digit lead, lose to the Raiders

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
The Saints fall to the Raiders, 34 to 24.

College

Ed Orgeron talks Tigers’ first game and more

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with media about the Tigers' first game of the season against Mississippi State and more.

Sports

Ed Orgeron talks Tigers' first game and more

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with media about the Tigers' first game of the season against Mississippi State and more.

Sports

Michael Thomas & Marcus Davenport out for Saints vs. Raiders

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas has been battling a high ankle sprain he suffered last week.

Sports

LSU remains No. 6 and Louisiana still No. 19 in AP Top 25 Poll; big changes in Coaches Poll

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT
Heading into Week 4 in college football, and week 1 for LSU, the Tigers still hold the no. 6 spot in the updated AP Top 25 polls.

College

Curry and Clark to wear no. 18 for LSU in 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Michael Bonnette
Sophomore running back Chris Curry and junior linebacker Damone Clark will wear the coveted No. 18 jersey for the Tigers this year.