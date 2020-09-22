Report: NFL fines Coach Payton $100,000 for failing to properly wear face coverings on the sideline

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NFL is fining the Saints $250,000, and Sean Payton $100,000 for failing to properly wear face coverings in the bench area Monday night. That’s according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The NFL is fining the #Saints and #Raiders $250,000 each and coaches Sean Payton and Jon Gruden $100,000 each for failing to properly wear face coverings in the bench area Monday night, per source.



That brings the total to $1.75 million in total fines for violations in Week 2. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2020

The Raiders and their coach John Gruden were levied the same fine.

The NFL also fined head coaches, Broncos' Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and the Niners' Kyle Shanahan $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday.

