Report: NFL fines Coach Payton $100,000 for failing to properly wear face coverings on the sideline

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, right, speak with quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NFL is fining the Saints $250,000, and Sean Payton $100,000 for failing to properly wear face coverings in the bench area Monday night. That’s according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Raiders and their coach John Gruden were levied the same fine.

The NFL also fined head coaches, Broncos' Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and the Niners' Kyle Shanahan $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

