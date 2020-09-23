The following information has been provided by the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce ) - The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 8th Annual Women in Business Conference as a webinar on October 1, 2020 starting at 8:30 am.

The conference features speakers addressing a wide range of topics, including leadership, professional development and entrepreneurship. The event will bring women together from central Louisiana and throughout the state to provide a platform for learning, mentoring and networking.

“The Chamber is pleased to continue hosting the Women in Business Conference during this most unusual year due to the pandemic” said Deborah Randolph, President, Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce. “A strong line up of presenters will be featured to provide a valuable experience using a virtual platform this year, with plans to return to an in-person conference in 2021.”

The keynote speaker for the conference will be Colonel Katrina Lloyd, State Surgeon, Louisiana National Guard, LA Medical Command, BN Commander /AO. An Alexandria native, Col. Lloyd made history when she became the second African American woman to be promoted to the rank of colonel by the Louisiana National Guard in April of 2019. Her message is titled, “Adapt or Die: The Importance of Embracing Cultural Change.”

“Colonel Lloyd is an inspiration and a local hero, and we are honored to have her as the keynote,” said Randolph. “This year, we are also excited to be partnering with the higher education institutions in our region, including Louisiana State University of Alexandra, Central LA Technical Community College, Louisiana College and Northwestern State University to provide presenters for the conference.”

Randolph said the Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance (CLEDA) and the England Economic & Industrial Development District continue to be committed partners, providing valuable assistance and presenters for the Women in Business Conference.

The conference offers a variety of workshops and presentations including:

Three Essential Leadership Traits for 2020 and Beyond, Dr. Abbey Bain, Vice Chancellor of Enrollment/Student Engagement, LSUA

Tools and Tips to Help You Launch Your Virtual Business, Gary Perkins, CLEDA/BAS & Leann Murphy, Owner, MPowered Business

Personal & Professional Development Strategies During a Crisis, Dr. Stacey Duke, Associate Professor, LA College

Raising Queens, Not Cain, Sandra McQuain, Executive Director, England Economic & Industrial District

Creative Ways Entrepreneurs are Growing Virtual Businesses, Gary Perkins, CLEDA/BAS & Leann Murphy, Owner MPowered Business

Resilience in the Face of Change, Dr. Darlene Williams, VP Technology, Innovation, Economic Development, Northwestern State University

Leading with Emotional Intelligence, Dr. Heather Poole, Exec. Vice Chancellor, CLTCC

What’s Your Story, Cheryl Carter, Assistant District Attorney, Rapides Parish

What’s Your Story, Debbie Head, Co-owner, Poole Bros. Nursery

The 8th Annual Women in Business Conference is being presented by RoyOMartin, Co., underwritten by the City of Alexandria and GAEDA. Platinum Sponsors include Cleco, and Louisiana Eye and Laser. Gold Sponsors include Procter & Gamble, and Ellevate Louisiana. Silver Sponsors include LSUA, CLEDA, Leavitt Group and MPowered Business.

Cost of the event is $15 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members. Blocks of tickets may be purchased. Sponsorships are still available.

For more information or to pre-register visit our website at www.womeninbusinessconference.com or call Cindy Cespiva at (318) 442-6671 or email ccespiva@cenlachamber.org.

Copyright 2020 Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce. All rights reserved.