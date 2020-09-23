Advertisement

Allen Parish Christmas tree farm spends weeks standing up thousands of trees knocked over by Laura

Owners have spent 2,500 man-hours staking up trees one-by-one
Grant Christmas Tree Farm
Grant Christmas Tree Farm(Grant Christmas Tree Farm)
By Rachael Penton
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT, La. (KALB) - The sounds leading up to this holiday season sound a lot different this year at Grant Christmas Tree Farm in Allen Parish, as the owners are working day-after-day with hammers in-hand. That’s because Hurricane Laura’s wrath knocked over just about every one of Gray and Molli Anderson’s 10,000 Leland cypress trees.

“Every tree you see in this frame was flat, laying on the ground, from little to big,” says Molli Anderson. “We weren’t looking at one year of damage. We were looking at six years of damage,” adds Gray Anderson.

Hurricane Laura's winds in Allen Parish were well over 100 mph, pushing over thousands of trees.
Hurricane Laura's winds in Allen Parish were well over 100 mph, pushing over thousands of trees.(Grant Christmas Tree Farm)

Since Hurricane Laura, the Andersons have spent 2,500 man-hours staking up every single tree, one-by-one.

“You’re doing good if you accomplish 100 in a day,” says Molli.

They estimate they’ll lose about 10 percent of the trees in the ground, worse than any other storm before, including Rita.

“We realized it was going to be much stronger and it was too late,” says Molli.

Since the storm hit, the root systems of some trees have failed. Others have dried out due to a lack of water. The farm was without power for about three weeks, meaning they couldn’t run their irrigation system except by generator.

“It’s a little bit different than a crop of beans or corn where you can replant it next year.”

Gray Anderson

Because most Christmas trees take six years before they’re sellable - with up to 15 years of time invested in the really big ones - the Andersons say this damage will affect them long after the holiday lights are dimmed this year.

“We’ll be fighting this battle on them until they’re sold next year, good Lord willing we don’t have another Laura.”

Most of the trees have been staked upright over the last few weeks, but the root systems of some trees have since failed.
Most of the trees have been staked upright over the last few weeks, but the root systems of some trees have since failed.(KALB)

Despite the setbacks the farm says they’re opening soon - in time to welcome back families for the holiday season just like they’ve always done.

“There’s a lot of family tradition at this farm, and we want to be there for that,” adds Gray Anderson.

Grant Christmas Tree Farm plans to open for the season by the third week of October. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Visit Grant Christmas Tree Farm on Facebook

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Pineville police claims ‘ambushed’ officer shot himself, altered facts

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
PPD says the officer who was allegedly ambushed on Sunday night actually shot himself.

News

Hurricane Laura blood drive: Why you should donate

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Mark Klein and Jojuana Phillips
KALB and Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital have partnered up to hold a two-day blood drive.

News

Hurricane Laura Blood Drive

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
KALB and Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital have partnered up to hold a two-day blood drive to replenish supplies needed for the communities that have been so greatly impacted by Hurricane Laura.

News

Pineville police officer arrested after shooting self

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
We've been covering the Pineville Police Officer shooting since Monday when the officer claimed to have been ambushed and shot off of Military Highway when exiting his vehicle. But now PPD says that the officer actually shot himself.

Latest News

News

BECi continues to restore meters in the face of Beta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB
BECi power restoration updates

News

8th Annual Women in Business Conference

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce
The conference features speakers addressing a wide range of topics, including leadership, professional development and entrepreneurship.

VOD Recordings

Shawn Sanghani

Updated: 3 hours ago
Setting the tone.Local film producer, Shawn Sanghani, talks about the importance of helping the Alexandria Zoo recover from the devastation of Hurricane Laura.

VOD Recordings

Ryan Roseberry

Updated: 3 hours ago
Garrison Commander, Colonel Ryan Roseberry, reflects on the damage to Fort Polk from Hurricane Laura and looks ahead to the rest of 2020.

VOD Recordings

Frances Yeager

Updated: 3 hours ago
Frances Yeager previews the Louisiana Recovers Blood Drive, a partnership between KALB-TV and Christus Cabrini Hospital.

VOD Recordings

Lin Stewart

Updated: 3 hours ago
Registrar of Voters, Lin Stewart, discusses the many different ways one can register to vote, and reminds everyone of early voting.