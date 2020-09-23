Cenla officials met with Suddenlink to express concerns

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State Representative Mike Johnson gathered city officials from Central Louisiana to hear from and ask questions to Suddenlink representatives.

The officials expressed concerns about Suddenlink not having a live person answering the phones when customers call in.

Pineville Mayor, Clarence Fields, told Suddenlink representatives that for them to be successful and to stay in Central Louisiana, they need local representatives to answer and respond to calls and concerns.

Suddenlink did assure at the meeting that all of their workers are on the ground trying to restore the connection, but there is no timetable for when it will be restored.

The company said that Hurricane Laura was the worst storm they’ve had to deal with, and the city officials said that Suddenlink was not prepared for the magnitude of the storm.

Suddenlink customers will continue to receive bills, but they will also receive a credit on their next bill that extends back from Aug. 27 when Hurricane Laura hit.

School board representatives were also at the meeting expressing the importance of getting 100 percent internet connection restored for the kids who are learning virtually.

Representative Johnson said residents have had concerns with Suddenlink even before Hurricane Laura and it needs to be fixed soon.

“As legislatures, I think what’s clear and what I wanted other legislatures to know and to see is that I’m willing to take whatever legislative action is necessary to ensure that the people in my parish, as well as surrounding parishes, get what they pay for and what they rely on. Internet is not a luxury anymore. It’s a necessary part of our lives,” said Johnson.

Representative Johnson will be in Lake Charles on Sept. 24 to meet with the CEO of Suddenlink to discuss the future of the company in Central Louisiana.

