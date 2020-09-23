Advertisement

Cenla officials met with Suddenlink to express concerns

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State Representative Mike Johnson gathered city officials from Central Louisiana to hear from and ask questions to Suddenlink representatives.

The officials expressed concerns about Suddenlink not having a live person answering the phones when customers call in.

Pineville Mayor, Clarence Fields, told Suddenlink representatives that for them to be successful and to stay in Central Louisiana, they need local representatives to answer and respond to calls and concerns.

Suddenlink did assure at the meeting that all of their workers are on the ground trying to restore the connection, but there is no timetable for when it will be restored.

The company said that Hurricane Laura was the worst storm they’ve had to deal with, and the city officials said that Suddenlink was not prepared for the magnitude of the storm.

Suddenlink customers will continue to receive bills, but they will also receive a credit on their next bill that extends back from Aug. 27 when Hurricane Laura hit.

School board representatives were also at the meeting expressing the importance of getting 100 percent internet connection restored for the kids who are learning virtually.

Representative Johnson said residents have had concerns with Suddenlink even before Hurricane Laura and it needs to be fixed soon.

“As legislatures, I think what’s clear and what I wanted other legislatures to know and to see is that I’m willing to take whatever legislative action is necessary to ensure that the people in my parish, as well as surrounding parishes, get what they pay for and what they rely on. Internet is not a luxury anymore. It’s a necessary part of our lives,” said Johnson.

Representative Johnson will be in Lake Charles on Sept. 24 to meet with the CEO of Suddenlink to discuss the future of the company in Central Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State Rep. Lance Harris talks special session

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
State Rep. Lance Harris shares his thoughts on the upcoming special session.

News

Cenla officials have meeting with Suddenlink

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
State Representative Mike Johnson gathered city officials from Central Louisiana to hear from and ask questions to Suddenlink representatives.

News

State Sen. Jay Luneau talks upcoming special session

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
State Sen. Jay Luneau talks about what he expects from the upcoming special session.

News

PPD officer arrested after shooting self

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
We've been covering the Pineville Police Officer shooting since Monday when the officer claimed to have been ambushed and shot off of Military Highway when exiting his vehicle. But now PPD says that the officer actually shot himself.

Latest News

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Nogal Mexican Grill opens in Deville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Deville has a new addition to local restaurants.

News

Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and American Philosophical Society partner on new project aimed at enhancing the field of linguistics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Doubleday
The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe has worked diligently to reawaken their language.

News

Nogal Mexican Grill opens in Deville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Deville has a new addition to local restaurants.

Crime

Pineville police claims ‘ambushed’ officer shot himself, altered facts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
PPD says the officer who was allegedly ambushed on Sunday night actually shot himself.

News

Hurricane Laura blood drive: Why you should donate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Klein and Jojuana Phillips
KALB and Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital have partnered up to hold a two-day blood drive.