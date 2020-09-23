Davis: “A way to get rid of that sour taste, is to get a victory”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Saints' Week Two loss to the Raiders proved that Drew Brees isn’t the only one to blame. Their defense racked up a total of 16 penalties for 248 yards in just two weeks.

Drew Brees and Demario Davis spoke to the media about cleaning up their mistakes for Green Bay.

