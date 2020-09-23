Advertisement

Davis: “A way to get rid of that sour taste, is to get a victory”

Saints move to 1-1, after their 34-24 loss to Raiders
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Saints' Week Two loss to the Raiders proved that Drew Brees isn’t the only one to blame. Their defense racked up a total of 16 penalties for 248 yards in just two weeks.

Drew Brees and Demario Davis spoke to the media about cleaning up their mistakes for Green Bay.

There are only a few more days until LSU’s season-opener with Mississippi State and nobody’s ready more than the Tiger players.

