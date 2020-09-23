Democrats accuse Ardoin of ‘voter suppression, gross incompetence’ over website outage; Ardoin says it was maintenance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sept. 21 through 25 is Voter Registration Week in Louisiana, but many who tried to access the Secretary of State’s website Wednesday, Sept. 23, on National Voter Registration Day, were unable to do so.

The voter registration portal on the Secretary of State’s website was down for several hours Wednesday morning.

On #NationalVoterRegistrationDay the online voter registration portal

The Louisiana Democratic Party released a statement about the incident, saying at best, this was “gross incompetence” on the part of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, and at worst, “blatant voter suppression.” Read the full statement below.

"As Democrats across the state are engaging voters for the coming election, Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has a pattern of attempting to suppress the vote. His plan to limit secure, expanded absentee voting was denied by a judge just days ago. Ardoin has demonstrated time and again that he only values and promotes the right to vote for some, not all. On a day when his office should encourage voter registration and participation in our democracy, he blocked it. This was gross incompetence at best and blatant voter suppression at worst. Either way, this failure is an embarrassment.”

Ardoin responded to the allegations, and also released a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying:

“I am proud of our record of registering over 90% of all eligible Louisianans, and our office works hard to ensure every citizen who wants to register can do so. Just last week, we sent registration information to over 100,000 identified eligible but unregistered citizens. Last night, our website experienced a short delay due to maintenance, an unfortunate error for which I take full responsibility. For anyone who wishes to register or change their registration, there is still time. The in-person and by-mail deadline is October 5th, while the online registration deadline is October 13th.”

