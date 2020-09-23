Advertisement

Democrats accuse Ardoin of ‘voter suppression, gross incompetence’ over website outage; Ardoin says it was maintenance

Louisiana Secretary of State
Louisiana Secretary of State(Source: sos.la.gov)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sept. 21 through 25 is Voter Registration Week in Louisiana, but many who tried to access the Secretary of State’s website Wednesday, Sept. 23, on National Voter Registration Day, were unable to do so.

The voter registration portal on the Secretary of State’s website was down for several hours Wednesday morning.

The Louisiana Democratic Party released a statement about the incident, saying at best, this was “gross incompetence” on the part of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, and at worst, “blatant voter suppression.” Read the full statement below.

Ardoin responded to the allegations, and also released a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying:

“I am proud of our record of registering over 90% of all eligible Louisianans, and our office works hard to ensure every citizen who wants to register can do so. Just last week, we sent registration information to over 100,000 identified eligible but unregistered citizens. Last night, our website experienced a short delay due to maintenance, an unfortunate error for which I take full responsibility. For anyone who wishes to register or change their registration, there is still time. The in-person and by-mail deadline is October 5th, while the online registration deadline is October 13th.”

