Advertisement

Livestock supply distribution site established

FILE: Photo of a cow
FILE: Photo of a cow(KALB)
By LDAF
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDAF) - Starting Wednesday, fencing materials will be delivered to an emergency livestock supply distribution site at the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF’s) Lacassine Industrial Park located in Jefferson Davis Parish off of Interstate-10.

The LDAF established the location in collaboration with the Louisiana Cattleman’s Association (LCA), Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation (LFBF) and LSU AgCenter. The site is also currently being used as a staging area to fuel emergency response vehicles.

“Our livestock producers in Hurricane Laura impacted areas experienced drastic losses of hay, feed and supplies during the storm.  We’ve established a small but secure location at Lacassine to assist in this response effort,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. “It never ceases to amaze me how in times of need, our ag community always steps up to help one another.”

“Many individuals and industry entities want to donate supplies or have already,” said Dusty Pendergrass, LCA Executive Vice President. “We’ve collaborated with LDAF to secure the Lacassine staging location and we’re currently coordinating with individuals to bring in donated items. We are also accepting monetary donations to our LCA Foundation 501(c)(3) which will be used to bring continued relief to producers in affected areas.”

According to Pendergrass, more supplies will arrive next week from South Florida. To donate or request supplies, contact Dusty Pendergrass with LCA at dpendergrass@labeef.org or call (225) 405-4157.  To determine eligibility to receive donated items, go to www.lsuagcenter.com/applicationforassistance. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2020. Eligible producers will be notified when they can pick-up their supplies

“When disaster strikes and times are tough, that’s when those in agriculture really come together to help one another,” said Louisiana Farm Bureau President Jim Harper. “It’s really one of the great things about Louisiana Farm Bureau. As a grassroots organization, we can coordinate and direct help from the people who can give directly to the people in need.”

To request or donate hay, contact the LFBF Hay Clearinghouse at https://lafarmbureau.org/hayclearinghouse-forms or call (225) 922-6200.

“We’re here to assist our membership and assist our industry in the state,” said Louisiana Farm Bureau 1st Vice-President and Caddo Parish rancher Marty Wooldridge. “I know firsthand what it’s like to have a natural disaster kill the grass in your pastures at a time when hay is in short supply.”

According to the LSU AgCenter, there were 16,359 head of cattle in Cameron Parish prior to the storm. Cameron Parish was one of the hardest hit areas. Cattle in Louisiana is valued at $465.4 million annually.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LDAF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Lin Stewart

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Registrar of Voters, Lin Stewart, discusses the many different ways one can register to vote, and reminds everyone of early voting.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

State

WATCH LIVE: Dr. Deborah Birx holds round table discussion with LSU officials

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Houston
Dr. Birx is expected to discuss COVID-19 prevention measures at LSU

News

City of Alexandria continues to work to improve local drainage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By City of Alexandria
Storms have historically caused street flooding and drainage issues in neighborhoods throughout Alexandria.

Latest News

State

Schroder: La. Unclaimed Property Program out of money to pay claims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB staff
Schroder says a similar shortfall happened in September 2018.

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Mayor of Anacoco executes Local Declaration of a State of Emergency

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Village of Anacoco
This comes following Hurricane Laura.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tyler discusses about our wet and windy Wednesday on the way across Central Louisiana from Beta influence. Stay safe!

News

Pineville police claims ‘ambushed’ officer shot himself, altered facts

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The Pineville Police Department says the officer who was allegedly ambushed on Sunday night actually shot himself.

News

Alexandria City Council votes to investigate APD

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Four members of the Alexandria City Council are asking three state and federal agencies to investigate the Alexandria Police Department.