Livestock supply distribution site established

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDAF) - Starting Wednesday, fencing materials will be delivered to an emergency livestock supply distribution site at the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF’s) Lacassine Industrial Park located in Jefferson Davis Parish off of Interstate-10.

The LDAF established the location in collaboration with the Louisiana Cattleman’s Association (LCA), Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation (LFBF) and LSU AgCenter. The site is also currently being used as a staging area to fuel emergency response vehicles.

“Our livestock producers in Hurricane Laura impacted areas experienced drastic losses of hay, feed and supplies during the storm. We’ve established a small but secure location at Lacassine to assist in this response effort,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. “It never ceases to amaze me how in times of need, our ag community always steps up to help one another.”

“Many individuals and industry entities want to donate supplies or have already,” said Dusty Pendergrass, LCA Executive Vice President. “We’ve collaborated with LDAF to secure the Lacassine staging location and we’re currently coordinating with individuals to bring in donated items. We are also accepting monetary donations to our LCA Foundation 501(c)(3) which will be used to bring continued relief to producers in affected areas.”

According to Pendergrass, more supplies will arrive next week from South Florida. To donate or request supplies, contact Dusty Pendergrass with LCA at dpendergrass@labeef.org or call (225) 405-4157. To determine eligibility to receive donated items, go to www.lsuagcenter.com/applicationforassistance. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2020. Eligible producers will be notified when they can pick-up their supplies

“When disaster strikes and times are tough, that’s when those in agriculture really come together to help one another,” said Louisiana Farm Bureau President Jim Harper. “It’s really one of the great things about Louisiana Farm Bureau. As a grassroots organization, we can coordinate and direct help from the people who can give directly to the people in need.”

To request or donate hay, contact the LFBF Hay Clearinghouse at https://lafarmbureau.org/hayclearinghouse-forms or call (225) 922-6200.

“We’re here to assist our membership and assist our industry in the state,” said Louisiana Farm Bureau 1st Vice-President and Caddo Parish rancher Marty Wooldridge. “I know firsthand what it’s like to have a natural disaster kill the grass in your pastures at a time when hay is in short supply.”

According to the LSU AgCenter, there were 16,359 head of cattle in Cameron Parish prior to the storm. Cameron Parish was one of the hardest hit areas. Cattle in Louisiana is valued at $465.4 million annually.

